Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 5.00x. The 36-month beta value for DINO is also noteworthy at 1.28.

The public float for DINO is 183.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on December 20, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 56.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that DINO, XOM and FANG are three fundamentally and operationally strong energy companies that should enable you to live off dividends through sector volatility.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has seen a 12.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.49% gain in the past month and a -1.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for DINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for DINO’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DINO Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.95. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Agarwal Indira, who sale 4,339 shares at the price of $52.08 back on Dec 11. After this action, Agarwal Indira now owns 18,366 shares of HF Sinclair Corp., valued at $225,975 using the latest closing price.

LEE JAMES H, the Director of HF Sinclair Corp., sale 2,643 shares at $52.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that LEE JAMES H is holding 65,919 shares at $138,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 11.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.