Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

The 36-month beta value for GRWG is also noteworthy at 3.04.

The public float for GRWG is 57.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on December 20, 2023 was 814.02K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has soared by 13.60 in relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-18 that This upcoming year could be a turnaround for marijuana stocks. The cannabis industry as a whole saw a great deal of growth and innovation in 2023. During 2023 we saw more companies come together to establish strategic partnerships. We also saw companies commence buyouts and mergers. All of which just helps the cannabis industry develop even more. Right now each legal state in the US has been generating over a billion in revenue.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG’s stock has risen by 8.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.47% and a quarterly drop of -18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for GrowGeneration Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for GRWG’s stock, with a -18.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who purchase 302,766 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,240,075 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $710,138 using the latest closing price.

Lampert Darren, the CEO of GrowGeneration Corp, purchase 21,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lampert Darren is holding 1,333,120 shares at $49,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.87, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.