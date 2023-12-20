Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) is above average at 39.39x. The 36-month beta value for ANET is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for ANET is 253.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on December 20, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

The stock price of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 238.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The latest trading day saw Arista Networks (ANET) settling at $236.70, representing a -0.88% change from its previous close.

ANET’s Market Performance

ANET’s stock has risen by 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.28% and a quarterly rise of 29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Arista Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.78% for ANET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $300 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.73. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 95.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Ullal Jayshree, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $237.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ullal Jayshree now owns 1,705,500 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $5,454,910 using the latest closing price.

Wassenaar Yvonne, the Director of Arista Networks Inc, sale 186 shares at $234.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wassenaar Yvonne is holding 2,864 shares at $43,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Equity return is now at value 34.91, with 24.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.