Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is above average at 11.12x. The 36-month beta value for APTV is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for APTV is 281.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on December 20, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.76 in comparison to its previous close of 87.30, however, the company has experienced a 10.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Sleeper stocks represent companies that fly under the radar or are ignored by the market. It’s not uncommon to find quality stocks in an ocean of listed stocks.

APTV’s Market Performance

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a 10.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month, and a -12.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.61% for APTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.93. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Equity return is now at value 24.06, with 10.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.