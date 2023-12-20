An In-Depth Look at Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) Stock Performance

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a 8.11% gain in the past month, and a 11.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.60% for QSR’s stock, with a 9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is 26.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 0.98.

The public float for QSR is 307.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On December 20, 2023, QSR’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.10relation to previous closing price of 75.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As the holiday season approaches, investors seeking gift-worthy stocks. Many turn to the portfolio of renowned investor Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B ).

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $85 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.42. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from CURTIS THOMAS BENJAMIN, who sale 3,027 shares at the price of $73.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, CURTIS THOMAS BENJAMIN now owns 18,022 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $223,031 using the latest closing price.

Shear David Chan, the President, International of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 2,661 shares at $73.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Shear David Chan is holding 178,216 shares at $196,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.