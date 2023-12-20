An In-Depth Look at ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s (ODD) Stock Performance

The stock of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has seen a 19.85% increase in the past week, with a 37.59% gain in the past month, and a 77.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for ODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.13% for ODD’s stock, with a 33.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) is 77.04x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for ODD is 23.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.37% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ODD’s average trading volume was 539.19K shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)’s stock price has plunge by 12.40relation to previous closing price of 44.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Oddity exceeded expectations in the third quarter and raised full-year guidance. Oddity stock trades at a bargain valuation.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at 52.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +17.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.14. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.