An In-Depth Look at Mattel, Inc.’s (MAT) Stock Performance

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has seen a 3.77% increase in the past week, with a 2.93% gain in the past month, and a -9.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for MAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for MAT is 350.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on December 20, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 19.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-14 that On the heels of the Barbie box office success, Mattel (MAT) says a live-action movie based on its popular American Girl doll line is now in development with Paramount Pictures. The move builds on Mattel’s strategy of generating multimedia consumer touch points through its own TV studio and films based on Mattel toy brands from Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots to Polly Pocket.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.