Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.48 in relation to its previous close of 14.19. However, the company has experienced a -4.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that Anyone who has struggled with a neurodegenerative disease (NDD) or has cared for someone who has one of these illnesses knows how challenging they are to treat and even diagnose. NDDs damage cognitive functions, motor functions, or sometimes both.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.81.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AMLX is 49.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMLX on December 20, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has seen a -4.96% decrease in the past week, with a 15.82% rise in the past month, and a -24.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for AMLX’s stock, with a -37.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $36 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -62.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Firestone Karen, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Dec 15. After this action, Firestone Karen now owns 5,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $59,880 using the latest closing price.

Mazzariello Gina, the Chief Legal Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,164 shares at $20.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mazzariello Gina is holding 49,083 shares at $128,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Equity return is now at value 0.65, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.