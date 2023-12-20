Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for ASYS is 7.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASYS on December 20, 2023 was 72.75K shares.

ASYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) has dropped by -6.58 compared to previous close of 3.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -38.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ASYS, CHX and HTLD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 18, 2023.

ASYS’s Market Performance

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has seen a -38.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.80% decline in the past month and a -52.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for ASYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.08% for ASYS’s stock, with a -56.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASYS Trading at -48.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -52.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS fell by -38.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc. saw -51.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from DAIGLE ROBERT C, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Dec 19. After this action, DAIGLE ROBERT C now owns 100,202 shares of Amtech Systems Inc., valued at $78,000 using the latest closing price.

DAIGLE ROBERT C, the Chief Executive Officer of Amtech Systems Inc., purchase 46,000 shares at $3.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that DAIGLE ROBERT C is holding 80,202 shares at $182,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Equity return is now at value -13.48, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.