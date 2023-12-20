AMGEN Inc.’s (AMGN) Stock: A 3.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AMGN stock has gone up by 1.62%, with a monthly gain of 4.92% and a quarterly surge of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for AMGEN Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for AMGN’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 19.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.

The public float for AMGN is 534.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMGN on December 20, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has increased by 1.07 when compared to last closing price of 275.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-19 that BMO upgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to “outperform” from “market perform” earlier, and hiked its price objective to $326 from $286, implying 18.3% upside to its last close.

AMGN Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.90. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Grygiel Nancy A., who sale 2,096 shares at the price of $273.03 back on Dec 04. After this action, Grygiel Nancy A. now owns 10,874 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $572,276 using the latest closing price.

Graham Jonathan P, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of AMGEN Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $272.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Graham Jonathan P is holding 28,078 shares at $2,728,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Equity return is now at value 133.80, with 9.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.