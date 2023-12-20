Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, COLD stock has gone up by 3.85%, with a monthly gain of 8.40% and a quarterly plunge of -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Americold Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for COLD’s stock, with a -0.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COLD is also noteworthy at 0.59.

The public float for COLD is 282.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on December 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 29.42. However, the company has experienced a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Artificial intelligence has gained excessive coverage and attention in the financial market news since November 2022. There are concerns about the potential job losses and ethical implications of AI as well as the possibility of AI being used inappropriately. In this article, I’m providing readers with a few of my highest conviction REITs.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw 4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, NOVOSEL THOMAS C now owns 4,616 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $170,160 using the latest closing price.

CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Americold Realty Trust Inc, sale 9,100 shares at $28.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT is holding 0 shares at $256,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.