American Tower Corp. (AMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) is above average at 138.30x. The 36-month beta value for AMT is also noteworthy at 0.70.

The public float for AMT is 463.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of AMT on December 20, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.15 in relation to its previous close of 210.69. However, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that The real estate sector is a big deal in our economy. Beyond bricks and mortar, the sector creates jobs, services, and growth across the continental United States.

AMT’s Market Performance

American Tower Corp. (AMT) has seen a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.71% gain in the past month and a 18.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for AMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.21% for AMT’s stock, with a 11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $245 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.01. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from REED JOANN A, who sale 4,856 shares at the price of $183.57 back on Nov 09. After this action, REED JOANN A now owns 60,795 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $891,416 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corp., sale 150 shares at $166.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 6,943 shares at $24,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Tower Corp. (AMT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.