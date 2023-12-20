Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 14.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. common stock experienced an irrational selloff following the Phase 1/2 ESMO data release for its ADC candidate ARX517, presenting a buying opportunity. The company’s technology for next-generation ADCs has shown safety benefits and potential efficacy, making it an attractive acquisition candidate. ARX788, an ADC candidate for metastatic breast cancer, alone has the potential to drive a significant upside for Ambrx stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMAM is at -2.01.

The public float for AMAM is 46.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAM on December 20, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM stock saw an increase of 15.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.19% and a quarterly increase of 28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.22% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.89% for AMAM’s stock, with a 23.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +54.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 559.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 50,012 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Oct 27. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 342,845 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $491,118 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Sonja, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., sale 12,778 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Nelson Sonja is holding 130,079 shares at $125,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.