Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) has dropped by -10.98 compared to previous close of 3.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michelle Esterman – CFO Bill Shepro – Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Raj Sharma – B.

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ASPS is 12.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ASPS was 98.81K shares.

ASPS’s Market Performance

ASPS’s stock has seen a -21.26% decrease for the week, with a -26.29% drop in the past month and a -33.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.76% for ASPS’s stock, with a -33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ASPS Trading at -26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS fell by -21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -68.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Shepro William B, who purchase 41,667 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, Shepro William B now owns 686,800 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $150,001 using the latest closing price.

ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR, the Director of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 27,778 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR is holding 60,605 shares at $100,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.