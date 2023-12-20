Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has increased by 6.72 compared to its previous closing price of 13.55. However, the company has seen a 14.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s focus on growth rather than improving margins raises caution for investors. Despite strong revenue growth, the company continues to experience substantial losses and slow progress on margin improvements. The recent share sales and high debt levels contribute to investor uncertainty about the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ATEC is 92.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.85% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ATEC was 2.14M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a 14.67% increase in the past week, with a 31.45% rise in the past month, and a 9.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.94% for ATEC’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEC Trading at 25.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Demski David M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, Demski David M now owns 181,694 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 59,375 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,452,736 shares at $771,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.