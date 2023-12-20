Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) is 18.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNT is 0.55.

The public float for LNT is 254.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On December 20, 2023, LNT’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 50.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that The Utility sector has struggled due to rising interest rates and inflation, resulting in share price declines and high dividend yields. California Water Service Group, Alliant Energy, and WEC Energy Group are identified as buying opportunities in the utility sector. These companies have faced challenges but offer strong dividend growth, and solid dividend safety, and are undervalued compared to historical values.

LNT’s Market Performance

Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has seen a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.08% gain in the past month and a -1.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for LNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for LNT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $59 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.98. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.