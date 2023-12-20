Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The public float for ALLK is 66.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on December 20, 2023 was 951.53K shares.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.74 in relation to its previous close of 2.88. However, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

ALLK’s Market Performance

Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a 1.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.03% gain in the past month and a 36.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.78% for ALLK stock, with a simple moving average of -20.35% for the last 200 days.

ALLK Trading at 35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +53.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -65.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.