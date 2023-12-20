Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) is 11.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is 0.88.

The public float for ATSG is 50.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.50% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ATSG’s average trading volume was 636.66K shares.

ATSG stock's latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 16.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Air Transport Services (ATSG) faces major headwinds from increased operating expenses, softness pertaining to airfreight demand and weak liquidity position.

ATSG's Market Performance

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has experienced a 9.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.24% rise in the past month, and a -19.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for ATSG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATSG Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from Koharik Edward Joseph III, who purchase 816 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Nov 10. After this action, Koharik Edward Joseph III now owns 57,729 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc, valued at $11,946 using the latest closing price.

Berger Michael L, the President of Air Transport Services Group Inc, purchase 2,385 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Berger Michael L is holding 52,354 shares at $34,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Equity return is now at value 8.36, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.