AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for AGRI is 1.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AGRI was 1.13M shares.

AGRI stock's latest price update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -29.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-13 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has experienced a -25.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.32% drop in the past month, and a -94.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.72% for AGRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.21% for AGRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -96.94% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -71.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -56.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -24.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6953. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd saw -99.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRI starting from Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, Mueller Ingo Wilhelm now owns 273,577 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, the CEO and Chairman of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, sale 200,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Mueller Ingo Wilhelm is holding 373,577 shares at $28,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

Equity return is now at value -121.53, with -50.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.