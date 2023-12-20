AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for UAVS is 106.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAVS on December 20, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.72 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference to be held in Los Angeles this week. Mooney will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.43% and a quarterly drop of -42.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.84% for UAVS’s stock, with a -55.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1223. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -68.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Equity return is now at value -106.20, with -91.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.