Aflac Inc. (AFL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 81.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Aflac is a company specializing in health and life insurance products, operating in Japan and the United States. Aflac reported increased total revenues and net earnings for Q3 2023, driven by growth initiatives in the U.S. market. The company has a strong dividend growth track record, with a low payout ratio and a 19% increase in the first-quarter 2024 dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for AFL is 525.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on December 20, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stock saw an increase of -2.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.40% and a quarterly increase of 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Aflac Inc. (AFL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.39. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from BEAVER STEVEN KENT, who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $82.71 back on Dec 01. After this action, BEAVER STEVEN KENT now owns 20,914 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $257,559 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $80.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 55,598 shares at $2,570,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 19.55, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.