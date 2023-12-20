Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AER is at 1.87.

The public float for AER is 210.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for AER on December 20, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has jumped by 0.59 compared to previous close of 72.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that The aerospace sector has been red hot in 2023. While it was an epicenter sector during the pandemic, positive normalization has finally come to fruition as the travel boom sent airlines into hyperdrive, looking to grow and modernize their fleets.

AER’s Market Performance

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.72% rise in the past month, and a 16.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.76% for AER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.15. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.