Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has gone up by 19.93% for the week, with a 11.66% rise in the past month and a 15.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.55% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.13% for AMTX’s stock, with a 18.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for AMTX is 35.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on December 20, 2023 was 491.13K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has soared by 12.58 in relation to previous closing price of 4.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 2:00 PM ET Company Participants Todd Waltz – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric McAfee – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Manav Gupta – UBS Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Amit Dayal – H. C. Wainwright Matthew Blair – TPH Dave Storms – Stonegate Capital Market Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Aemetis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Review Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw 39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from Boness Naomi Louise, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Boness Naomi Louise now owns 16,441 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $84,694 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK JOHN R, the Director of Aemetis Inc, sale 19,205 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLOCK JOHN R is holding 27,169 shares at $121,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.