Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) has jumped by 1.93 compared to previous close of 4.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

The public float for ADMA is 216.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ADMA was 1.83M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stock saw an increase of 12.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.30% and a quarterly increase of 18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.76% for ADMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Adma Biologics Inc saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who purchase 130,000 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 30. After this action, Grossman Jerrold B now owns 443,265 shares of Adma Biologics Inc, valued at $482,144 using the latest closing price.

KWON YOUNG, the Director of Adma Biologics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that KWON YOUNG is holding 277,401 shares at $97,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Equity return is now at value -18.13, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.