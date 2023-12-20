Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ADIL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ADIL stock has gone down by -6.54%, with a monthly decline of -18.65% and a quarterly plunge of -33.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.34% for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.30% for ADIL’s stock, with a -68.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADIL is at 1.30.

The public float for ADIL is 1.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume for ADIL on December 20, 2023 was 80.66K shares.

ADIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) has plunged by -0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 1.69, but the company has seen a -6.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at -22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares sank -23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9292. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADIL starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Sep 29. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 700 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,918 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

Equity return is now at value -222.76, with -162.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.