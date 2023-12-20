Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) has jumped by 7.43 compared to previous close of 4.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Adaptive Biotechnologies offers services related to immunosequencing and immune medicine. Genius Sports’ sports data and technology is used by more than 400 sports organizations worldwide.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.24.

The public float for ADPT is 141.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ADPT’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stock saw an increase of 15.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.40% and a quarterly increase of -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.55% for ADPT’s stock, with a -21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 259 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 87,305 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $1,070 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 10,550 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 214,808 shares at $68,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Equity return is now at value -46.13, with -24.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.