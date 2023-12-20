Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has gone up by 13.88% for the week, with a 40.35% rise in the past month and a -34.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.75% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.51% for ABOS’s stock, with a -31.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.29.

The public float for ABOS is 40.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABOS on December 20, 2023 was 504.02K shares.

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) has jumped by 13.48 compared to previous close of 2.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that it will present deeper insights and new exploratory findings from its Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD trial evaluating ACU193, the first clinical-stage AβO-directed antibody therapy for early AD, at the 16th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Boston and online from October 24-27, 2023. INTERCEPT-AD was selected to be featured in a symposium on Friday, October 27, and data from exploratory analyses of the Phase 1 trial will also be shared in two in-person and two virtual poster presentations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $8 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +35.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Ives Jeffrey L., who sale 41,949 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ives Jeffrey L. now owns 0 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $272,334 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,161,290 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,043,179 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -20.44, with -19.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.