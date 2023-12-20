Aclarion Inc (ACON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON)’s stock price has increased by 21.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a 26.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACON is 1.09.

The public float for ACON is 5.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACON on December 20, 2023 was 182.10K shares.

ACON’s Market Performance

ACON stock saw an increase of 26.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.45% and a quarterly increase of -32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.23% for Aclarion Inc (ACON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.18% for ACON stock, with a simple moving average of -51.27% for the last 200 days.

ACON Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACON rose by +26.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2530. In addition, Aclarion Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACON starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1 shares of Aclarion Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Lorbiecki John Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclarion Inc, purchase 22,404 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Lorbiecki John Paul is holding 22,404 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACON

Equity return is now at value -421.71, with -157.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclarion Inc (ACON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.