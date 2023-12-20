Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for ANF is 48.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on December 20, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 90.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The impressive performance of players such as AMZN, ANF, GPS and DECK highlights the ability to adapt and thrive in the dynamic market conditions.

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a 9.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.31% gain in the past month and a 86.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.95% for ANF’s stock, with a 106.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.26. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 301.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Gallagher Sarah M., who sale 13,225 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Nov 22. After this action, Gallagher Sarah M. now owns 2,800 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $983,371 using the latest closing price.

Desai Samir, the EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 9,744 shares at $73.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Desai Samir is holding 13,385 shares at $714,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.