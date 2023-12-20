AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ABCL is also noteworthy at 0.33.

The public float for ABCL is 198.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on December 20, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has increased by 6.77 when compared to last closing price of 5.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that One of the biggest stories of the year has been the rise of AI in every industry. This trend will hit biotech stocks no less than any others.

ABCL’s Market Performance

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has experienced a 18.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.07% rise in the past month, and a 11.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.43% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCL Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL rose by +18.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw -43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc, valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc, purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Equity return is now at value -10.62, with -8.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.