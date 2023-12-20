3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for DDD is 129.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of DDD was 2.37M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) has surged by 1.79 when compared to previous closing price of 6.15, but the company has seen a 7.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that DDD, DECK, OBK, BMWYY and CASY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 15, 2023.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD’s stock has risen by 7.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.34% and a quarterly rise of 29.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for 3D Systems Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of -15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at 31.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +29.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, 3D Systems Corp. saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from ERICKSON THOMAS W, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Nov 28. After this action, ERICKSON THOMAS W now owns 257,294 shares of 3D Systems Corp., valued at $265,000 using the latest closing price.

ERICKSON THOMAS W, the Director of 3D Systems Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ERICKSON THOMAS W is holding 207,294 shares at $228,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Equity return is now at value -13.35, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.