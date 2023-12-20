2U Inc (TWOU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has increased by 14.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a 30.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that 2023 marked significant ups and downs before kickstarting into a Santa rally that’s continued through today. While many companies adapted to shifting economic winds by tightening their belts and focusing on financials, others weren’t so successful and stand among the worst-performing stocks of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TWOU is also noteworthy at 1.02.

The public float for TWOU is 77.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on December 20, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

The stock of 2U Inc (TWOU) has seen a 30.00% increase in the past week, with a 3.17% rise in the past month, and a -49.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.59% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of -64.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0831. In addition, 2U Inc saw -79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from McCullough Aaron, who purchase 51,565 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 12. After this action, McCullough Aaron now owns 400,089 shares of 2U Inc, valued at $50,895 using the latest closing price.

Macias Edward S., the Director of 2U Inc, sale 2,300 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Macias Edward S. is holding 87,299 shares at $2,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -16.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, 2U Inc (TWOU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.