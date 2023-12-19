Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 221.66. However, the company has seen a 8.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Does Zscaler (ZS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for ZS is 88.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on December 19, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS’s stock has seen a 8.31% increase for the week, with a 19.53% rise in the past month and a 43.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.29% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of 53.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $275 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.72. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 98.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Brown Andrew William Fraser, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $221.75 back on Dec 15. After this action, Brown Andrew William Fraser now owns 24,931 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,108,750 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 3,680 shares at $218.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 33,120 shares at $805,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.