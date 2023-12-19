ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20.

The public float for ZKIN is 18.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZKIN on December 19, 2023 was 61.38K shares.

ZKIN) stock’s latest price update

ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.58 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a 13.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen a 13.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.81% gain in the past month and a 92.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.79% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.78% for ZKIN’s stock, with a 70.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 57.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares surge +17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9685. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd. saw 182.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.