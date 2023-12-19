Zillow Group Inc (Z) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, Z stock has gone up by 23.53%, with a monthly gain of 38.22% and a quarterly surge of 18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Zillow Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.69% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 22.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for Z is 1.77.

The public float for Z is 153.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on December 19, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 55.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-12-15 that Home prices are getting slashed at an unusual pace, Zillow economists said. Nearly 23% of listings on the market saw a price cut in November.

Z Trading at 35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +43.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.27. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 74.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 63,736 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $100,417 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,865 shares at $43.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 44,604 shares at $167,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.