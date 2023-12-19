Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is 0.44.

The public float for YUMC is 400.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on December 19, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

The stock price of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 40.03, but the company has seen a 0.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-12 that SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 (5:30 a.m.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC’s stock has risen by 0.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly drop of -29.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Yum China Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for YUMC’s stock, with a -27.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sale 1,790 shares at the price of $45.02 back on Nov 24. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 17,081 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $80,586 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $46.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wat Joey is holding 269,144 shares at $647,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 6.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.