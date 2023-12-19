YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38.

The public float for YETI is 86.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on December 19, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has surge by 1.71relation to previous closing price of 51.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that I reiterate my buy rating. The company reported total adjusted sales of $433.6 million, with beverage sales growing 6% year-over-year and adjusted coolers & equipment sales declining 8%. I expect to see growth acceleration in FY24 through new product launches, increased direct-to-consumer growth, and retailers restocking inventory.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a 12.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.58% rise in the past month, and a 6.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.34% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at 22.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.94. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw 27.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Equity return is now at value 10.69, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.