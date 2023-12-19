Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Stock Sees a4.86 Increase

In the past week, YSG stock has gone up by 0.94%, with a monthly decline of -13.61% and a quarterly plunge of -24.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for YSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YSG is -2.16.

The public float for YSG is 348.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On December 19, 2023, YSG’s average trading volume was 785.20K shares.

YSG) stock’s latest price update

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Irene Lyu – Vice President, Head, Strategic Investments and Capital Markets Jinfeng Huang – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Donghao Yang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maggie Wan – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Yatsen Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

YSG Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7752. In addition, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR saw -48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -6.75, with -5.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.