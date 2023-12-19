Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 61.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that At a cursory glance, the concept of dividend stocks – particularly in the boring utilities space – seems overly cautious. After all, several risk-on asset classes, including technology-focused securities and cryptocurrencies have soared over the past several weeks.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is above average at 19.74x. The 36-month beta value for XEL is also noteworthy at 0.42.

The public float for XEL is 550.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of XEL on December 19, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

XEL’s Market Performance

XEL stock saw an increase of 1.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.72% and a quarterly increase of 6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for XEL’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XEL Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.21. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc. saw -11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy, Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy, Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.