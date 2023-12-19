What Recent Market Trends Mean for PodcastOne Inc’s (PODC) Stock

The stock of PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has gone down by -18.82% for the week, with a -36.29% drop in the past month and a -32.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.76% for PODC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.90% for PODC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) Right Now?

The public float for PODC is 22.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of PODC on December 19, 2023 was 143.27K shares.

PODC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) has decreased by -11.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), which owns ~80% of the PODC common stock, announced today that its President and Co-Founder, Kit Gray, will be presenting at NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL, on Monday, December 4, 4:30 PM EST. There is also an opportunity to meet the management at the breakout session scheduled immediately following the presentation.

PODC Trading at -36.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares sank -36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODC fell by -18.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0807. In addition, PodcastOne Inc saw -65.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.