What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lemonade Inc’s (LMND) Stock

In the past week, LMND stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 10.42% and a quarterly surge of 44.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for Lemonade Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of 19.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 1.94.

The public float for LMND is 49.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.38% of that float. On December 19, 2023, LMND’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.87 in relation to its previous close of 17.23. However, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Time horizons can have a big impact on how you invest. As a diversified financial services company, Block has exposure to a number of large and growing addressable markets.

LMND Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.