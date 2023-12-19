What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cinemark Holdings Inc’s (CNK) Stock

In the past week, CNK stock has gone down by -1.84%, with a monthly gain of 4.48% and a quarterly plunge of -14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Cinemark Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is 26.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNK is 2.24.

The public float for CNK is 108.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.91% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CNK’s average trading volume was 3.11M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.49 in relation to its previous close of 15.29. However, the company has experienced a -1.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that When you hear the term “growth stocks,” you probably think of high-growth yet unprofitable companies diluting shareholders through secondary offerings just to fund more losses. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $16 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 72.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Equity return is now at value 40.07, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.