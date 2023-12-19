What Recent Market Trends Mean for Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) Stock

In the past week, CELH stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly decline of -0.56% and a quarterly plunge of -24.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Celsius Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is 101.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.71.

The public float for CELH is 144.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.07% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CELH’s average trading volume was 4.90M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 49.68. However, the company has experienced a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) points to a 124.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.52. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Kravitz Hal, who sale 172,000 shares at the price of $51.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kravitz Hal now owns 216,206 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $8,882,080 using the latest closing price.

Fieldly John, the Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 13,842 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fieldly John is holding 508,260 shares at $720,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.