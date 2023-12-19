What Recent Market Trends Mean for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AUPH) Stock

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has gone up by 8.59% for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a 9.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.13% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for AUPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUPH is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for AUPH is 130.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on December 19, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Innovation is expected to continue driving growth in the Medical-Drugs industry. DERM, LYRA, AUPH, ALPN and HARP may prove to be good additions to one’s portfolio.

AUPH Trading at 14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 116.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Jayne David R.W., who sale 8,733 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 23. After this action, Jayne David R.W. now owns 49,310 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,334 using the latest closing price.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,818 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector is holding 24,225 shares at $54,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Equity return is now at value -18.94, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.