What Recent Market Trends Mean for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s (APLE) Stock

In the past week, APLE stock has gone down by -0.23%, with a monthly gain of 3.28% and a quarterly surge of 6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is 24.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLE is 1.15.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for APLE is 213.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.71% of that float. On December 19, 2023, APLE’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.88 in relation to its previous close of 17.14. However, the company has experienced a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that One of the best ways to protect your portfolio, and generate consistent income is buying REITs with monthly dividends. Even better, with interest rates likely to come down in the new year, REITs may become even more attractive.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLE Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.