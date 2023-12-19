WestRock Co (WRK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for WRK is 252.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.78M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WRK) stock’s latest price update

WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.63relation to previous closing price of 42.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-01 that The final trades of the day with CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders.

WRK’s Market Performance

WestRock Co (WRK) has seen a 3.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.89% gain in the past month and a 16.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for WRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.13% for WRK’s stock, with a 31.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRK Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.21. In addition, WestRock Co saw 21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Co, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, WestRock Co (WRK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.