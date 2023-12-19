Western Union Company (WU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is above average at 6.15x. The 36-month beta value for WU is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for WU is 362.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume of WU on December 19, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

WU stock's latest price update

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has plunge by 1.76relation to previous closing price of 11.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-06 that Western Union says it has expanded its network of concept stores in Europe. The cross-border money transfer provider announced Wednesday (Dec. 6) that it now has 100 concept stores and “company-owned hubs” across the continent, with plans to “significantly” expand that number through 2025.

WU’s Market Performance

WU’s stock has risen by 2.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.42% and a quarterly drop of -4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Western Union Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WU Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Western Union Company saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.