Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 50.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.59.

The public float for WDC is 319.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for WDC on December 19, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC’s stock has seen a 2.60% increase for the week, with a 9.80% rise in the past month and a 15.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for Western Digital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for WDC’s stock, with a 24.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.15. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw 60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from SODERBERY ROBERT, who sale 45,461 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, SODERBERY ROBERT now owns 175,697 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $1,959,896 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERY ROBERT, the EVP & GM, Flash Business of Western Digital Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $42.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SODERBERY ROBERT is holding 221,158 shares at $849,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -9.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.