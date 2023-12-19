Welltower Inc. (WELL): A Technical Analysis

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 244.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for WELL is 553.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WELL on December 19, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

WELL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has decreased by -0.72 when compared to last closing price of 90.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Welltower is restructuring its joint ventures to operate independent living communities, enhancing efficiency, and profitability. The senior housing operating portfolio showed a 26.1% increase in Q3 2023 compared to the previous year, indicating strong growth. Welltower’s strategy of acquisitions, raising capital, and restructuring joint ventures is working, making it a premium REIT in its sector. However, its valuation is currently expensive.

WELL’s Market Performance

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.88% gain in the past month and a 7.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for WELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for WELL’s stock, with a 12.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WELL Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WELL rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.22. In addition, Welltower Inc. saw 37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WELL

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Welltower Inc. (WELL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.