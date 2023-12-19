Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has increased by 2.31 when compared to last closing price of 9.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-30 that Weibo Corporation, a major player in Chinese social media, saw it American-listed shares drop nearly 11% in the wake of its recent announcement of a $300 million convertible senior notes offering. The move to secure additional capital has triggered concerns among investors, leading to a sell-off in Weibo’s shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 6.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.

The public float for WB is 145.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WB on December 19, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

The stock of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen a 5.71% increase in the past week, with a -12.99% drop in the past month, and a -14.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for WB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.52% for the last 200 days.

WB Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -43.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.